Tokyo Fashion Show Showcases Horror Manga ‘Tomie’; Models Embody Bewitching, Beautiful, Immortal, Multiplying Girl

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Tomie splashed with blood

A fashion show showcasing the horror manga “Tomie,” about a girl who keeps regenerating after death and multiplying from pieces of flesh, was held in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Part of the ongoing Tokyo Collection, the show was held in a studio that resembled a hospital, where many bloody and beautiful Tomies walked the show.

Tomie is the debut work of horror mangaka Junji Ito, 61. Following Ito’s submissions, Tomie was eventually selected for publication in 1986. It became a long-running series that grew to become one of his best-known works. It has been adapted into many movies, and in recent years, has once again attracted the attention of younger generation and international readers.

Left: Prideful Tomie

Right: Bewitching Tomie

Rimu Asafuji, 39, a designer for Japanese fashion brand “pays des fees,” known for its weird and cute style, made the fashion show a reality.

“I have always admired Tomie,” she said, adding she has been a fan since elementary school.

At the show, the models walked the runway dressed as protagonist Tomie, expressing how she keeps regenerating after death. With eerie music playing, the venue was decorated with red and black threads to represent blood and hair, creating a spooky atmosphere. The models, with Tomie’s characteristic straight black hair, narrow eyes and mole, wore garments representing blood, such as red dresses. All the new clothes are on sale.

Left: Cool Tomie

Right: Beautiful Tomie

“I was overwhelmed by seeing so many Tomies. I’m glad young people are reading [my] manga. I would like to draw new works to inspire more collaborations in the future,” mangaka Ito said after the show.