Dior Unveils Fall Collection at Garden of Historic Kyoto Temple; Traditional Japanese Textiles Incorporated in Pieces
14:46 JST, April 16, 2025
KYOTO — Taking over the historic garden of Toji temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto, French fashion house Christian Dior held a show to present its Fall 2025 collection on Tuesday.
The event, held timed with 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, was the first time in 72 years that a Dior show was held in Kyoto. With the five-story pagoda as the backdrop, the show featured fashion that incorporated traditional Kyoto crafts with the latest trends.
Dior collaborated with artisans of traditional Kyoto crafts such as Nishijin-ori textiles and Kyo yuzen dyed fabrics. The collection expressed a fusion of tradition and innovation, with pieces using ancient textiles restored from the Muromachi period (1336-1573) and dresses decorated with designes of cherry blossoms and other plants and trees.
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by traditional Japanese dyeing and weaving. She said that she had a dialogue with the artisans and hoped to pass the traditions on to future generations.
