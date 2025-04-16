Dior Unveils Fall Collection at Garden of Historic Kyoto Temple; Traditional Japanese Textiles Incorporated in Pieces

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Models walk down the runway under cherry blossoms with a five-story pagoda in the background at Toji temple in Kyoto on Tuesday.

KYOTO — Taking over the historic garden of Toji temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto, French fashion house Christian Dior held a show to present its Fall 2025 collection on Tuesday.

The event, held timed with 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, was the first time in 72 years that a Dior show was held in Kyoto. With the five-story pagoda as the backdrop, the show featured fashion that incorporated traditional Kyoto crafts with the latest trends.

Dior collaborated with artisans of traditional Kyoto crafts such as Nishijin-ori textiles and Kyo yuzen dyed fabrics. The collection expressed a fusion of tradition and innovation, with pieces using ancient textiles restored from the Muromachi period (1336-1573) and dresses decorated with designes of cherry blossoms and other plants and trees.

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by traditional Japanese dyeing and weaving. She said that she had a dialogue with the artisans and hoped to pass the traditions on to future generations.