Paul Smith Holds 1st Fashion Show in Tokyo Since 2011; Eponymous Designer Appears Showcasing New Design

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Paul Smith greets visitors at the end of his brand’s fashion show in Tokyo on Wednesday.

British clothing brand Paul Smith on Wednesday held its first fashion show in Tokyo in 14 years.

The show was a special event at the Tokyo Collection. Eponymous designer Paul Smith, 78, appeared at the end of the show to the delight of the audience.

The designer last held a fashion show in Tokyo about six months after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

Wednesday’s event was held at the Hyokeikan building of the Tokyo National Museum in Taito Ward, Tokyo. There, Smith showcased a shirt with a Japanese orchid design from the brand’s fall/winter 2025-2026 collection.

Before the show, Smith told The Yomiuri Shimbun that he wants to convey his love to the people of Japan through his clothes.

The show was realized through “by R,” a project by Rakuten, the main sponsor of the Tokyo Collection, to boost the Japanese fashion industry by inviting prominent overseas brands to the country.