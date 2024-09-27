Snow Man Member Raul Walks Paris Runway for Anrealage; Fashion Week Show Features ‘Cool Wear’ With Tiny Fans

©Koji Hirano

Boy band member Raul on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a blouson and pants by Anrealage

PARIS — The Japanese brand Anrealage presented playful “cool-wear” embedded with tiny electric fans on Tuesday in its Paris Fashion Week show for the spring and summer 2025 collections.

When models on the runway stopped walking, their clothes inflated and changed into unusual silhouettes like balloons and bees. Staff members remotely controlled the fans from their smartphones to generate the wind, which surprised the audience.

Designer Kunihiko Morinaga said he has been making invisible things visible, and this time he focused on wind.

Raul, a member of the popular boy band Snow Man, also appeared on the runway. When the upper half of his sheer light brown outfit inflated, he looked as if he would fly into the air.