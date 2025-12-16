Taichung Green Museumbrary, Taiwan’s 1st Complex Combining Library and Art Museum, Opens to Visitors

Masatsugu Sonoda/The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Taichung Green Museumbrary’s library area, where visitors can browse the collection while strolling through the facility

TAICHUNG, Taiwan — A complex combining an art museum and a library has opened in Taichung, central Taiwan, becoming Taiwan’s first facility where visitors can both view exhibitions and read books.The Taichung Green Museumbrary has a total floor area of 57,996 square meters and is located in a 67-hectare park. The museum displays works by artists from Taiwan and abroad, while the library houses a collection of over 1 million books and digital materials. The facility is attracting attention as a hub that offers new cultural experiences and opportunities to engage with books.The building was designed by SANAA, founded by Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, who are both laureates of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, known as the Nobel Prize of architecture. The facility consists of eight cubes in different sizes, allowing visitors to freely explore the library and museum areas.“I hope the facility grows into a place where people meet and learn,” Sejima said at Saturday’s opening ceremony.Nishizawa commented: “I hope people will cherish and use the place like a park,”