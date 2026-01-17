Maison&Objet Kicks off Near Paris with Japanese Lighting Designers’ Installations on Display, Creating Rich Environment

Hiromi Uechi/The Yomiuri Shimbun

A light installation modeled after a spiral shell is on display at Maison&Objet near Paris.

PARIS — One of the world’s largest international interior design trade fairs, Maison&Objet, kicked off near Paris on Thursday.

Lighting designers Motoko Ishii and her daughter, Akari-Lisa Ishii, took part in the event as invited designers for the 14th consecutive year.

They presented their work with the theme of “Horizon,” employing cutting-edge lighting technology to depict the shimmering light of the shoreline and the seafloor. A light installation modeled after a spiral shell and a hanging scroll-like object drew visitors’ attention with their use of reflected light.

“Light can play versatile roles in a space. We want to present ideas for creating rich environments using light materials and the latest technology,” said Akari-Lisa Ishii.

More than 70,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the event, which runs through Monday.