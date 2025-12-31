Japan-China Economic Association Puts Off Visit; Unwelcoming Atmosphere in China Makes Meetings Hard to Arrange
17:10 JST, December 31, 2025
The Japan-China Economic Association, formed by Japanese business groups including the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), has decided to postpone sending a delegation to China, it said Wednesday. The visit had been scheduled for January.
China has intensified its opposition against Japan following a remark by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding a Taiwan contingency, making it difficult for the association to meet with Chinese government officials or have contact with government agencies.
It has not yet been decided when the delegation will dispatched.
