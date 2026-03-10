Japan’s Takaichi Considers Using Reserve Funds to Counter Rising Electricity, Gas Costs; Says Government Has Not Determined Mideast Situation to Be Survival-Threatening

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi responds during intensive debate at the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi revealed during the House of Representatives Budget Committee’s intensive debates on Monday that her administration is considering countermeasures to address rising electricity and gas costs due to soaring crude oil prices caused by the ongoing situation in Iran.

She clarified that the situation in the de facto blockaded Strait of Hormuz has not been recognized as a survival-threatening situation in which Japan might exercise its right of collective self-defense in a limited manner.

Given the anticipated rise in energy prices, Takaichi said, “We have been considering immediate-term countermeasures since the first half of last week. We will implement measures without delay.” She indicated the government intends to utilize reserve funds already set aside from this fiscal year’s budget, rather than enacting additional budgetary measures.

About whether the situation in Iran constitutes a important-influence situation that would allow Japan to conduct logistics support activities such as refueling U.S. vessels, Takaichi said, “We have not determined that [the classification] applies.”

As for the possibility of recognizing the situation as a survival-threatening one in the future, she limited her statement to saying, “The government will make a judgment after comprehensively assessing all information.” She also disclosed that there has been no request from the United States for cooperation in escorting tankers through the strait.