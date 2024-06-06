Home>Business>Companies

Suzuki Motor Becomes 3rd Vehicle Manufacturer to be Subjected to On-Site Inspection; Transport Ministry Conducts Inspections on 3 Firms 3 Days in a Row after Toyota, Yamaha

Suzuki Motor Corp.’s headquarters in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture

9:12 JST, June 6, 2024

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry conducted an on-site inspection at Suzuki Motor Corp.’s headquarters in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Thursday over falsified applications for model certification.

Model certificates are necessary for the mass production of automobiles and motorcycles.

