Transport Ministry Starts On-Site Inspection at Yamaha HQ

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:22 JST, June 5, 2024

The transport ministry conducted an on-site inspection at Yamaha Motor Co.’s headquarters in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Wednesday over falsified applications for model certification.

