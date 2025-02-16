Russia Must Not be Victor in Ukraine Conflict, Says Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya; Minister Expresses Concerns at Munich Security Talks
15:15 JST, February 16, 2025
MUNICH — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday that Russia must not be the victor in its aggression against Ukraine.
“It must be ended rightly,” Iwaya said of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “It must not end with Russia becoming the victor.”
Iwaya expressed concerns that a Russian victory would have a major impact on guaranteeing security around the world, including even in Asia.
“The world is heading toward division and confrontation, but efforts must be made to bring the situation toward cooperation and reconciliation through dialogue,” Iwaya said.
Japan vows Ukraine support
On Saturday afternoon, Iwaya said he conveyed at a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting that Japan remains determined to strongly promote support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.
He made the remark to reporters after the G7 ministerial talks in Munich.
