Russia Builds Surveillance Bases on Disputed Kuril Islands to Bolster Military Presence and Counter Japan-US Alliance
13:51 JST, May 5, 2024
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu revealed Friday during a meeting with the Russian military that multiple surveillance bases are being constructed in the northern territories and the Chishima archipelago, known in Russia as the Kuril Islands, according to Russian state news agency TASS. As part of efforts to enhance the navy’s response capabilities, the Russian military is improving the capacity of coastal communication facilities. However, Shoigu did not provide further details.
Shoigu explained that the Black Sea Fleet is operating similar facilities to collect data in the invasion of Ukraine, leading to the downing of drones. This move may be influenced by the growing cooperation between the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military.
