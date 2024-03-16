Home>World>Russia

Chief Cabinet Secretary: Japan Does Not Recognize Russian Presidential Election in Annexed Ukrainian Territories

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

14:42 JST, March 16, 2024

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi criticized Russia at a press conference on Friday for holding its presidential election in the four eastern and southern regions of Ukraine it has unilaterally annexed.

Hayashi accused Russia of a “clear violation of international law” with the annexation and said holding presidential elections in these territories is totally inadmissible.

“We will work with the international community to implement strict sanctions against Russia,” he added.

