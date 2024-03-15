Russia Claims to Have Killed Japanese Mercenary, Authenticity Unclear
14:57 JST, March 15, 2024
The Russian Defense Ministry announced Thursday its own tally counting the number of foreign national fighters who have joined the Ukrainian side so far as 13,387 and claimed that they have killed 5,962 of them. It also claimed that Russia has killed one of the alleged 15 Japanese fighters who had joined Ukraine.
The method of counting the number of foreign fighters and ascertaining their nationalities has not been disclosed, and their authenticity is unclear. The Russian side disclosed the number as that of mercenaries, to whom the Geneva Convention, which stipulates the treatment of prisoners of war, does not apply.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
-
India’s EV Market Expected to Accelerate; World Automakers Vie for Market Dominance
-
Ukraine Hopes to Attract Japanese Automakers
-
Satellite Images Suggest Naval School Being Built in Mariupol; Russification of Occupied City Also Includes Housing Complexes
-
Hagerty Claims Trump Tried to Boost Japan Ties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Japan’s Trade Deficit Halves in January
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again