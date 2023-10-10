- RUSSIA
N. Korea May Have Started Supplying Ammunition to Russia
13:15 JST, October 10, 2023
Approximately 70 freight railcars have been observed at the North Korea-Russia border rail facility in early October, suggesting North Korea has begun supplying arms and ammunition to Russia, according to analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a U.S. think tank.
CSIS analyzed satellite photos taken on Oct. 5 and observed about 70 freight railcars at North Korea’s Tumangang Rail Facility near the Russian border. The railcars were extensively covered with tarps, making it impossible to determine what they were carrying.
The number of railcars began to increase five days after a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the CSIS report.
“The dramatic increase in rail traffic likely indicates North Korea’s supply of arms and munitions to Russia,” the report stated.
The United State’s CBS News reported on Thursday that “North Korea has begun transferring artillery to Russia,” citing a U.S. official.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Exclusive: Beijing Instructs Chinese EV Makers to Use Domestically Produced Electronic Parts
-
IAEA General Conference Concludes with Support for Japan’s Treated Water Discharge
-
U.S. to Begin Producing HALEU Nuclear Fuel to Reduce Dependence on Russia
-
Cubans Offered High Pay to Fight for Russia Against Ukraine; Cuban Foreign Ministry Condemns ‘Human Trafficking’
-
China’s Domestic Production of EV Parts Driven by Strained U.S. Ties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- Japan Corporate Mood Sours on Fears of China-led Global Downtown