- RUSSIA
Russia Slams Japan’s New Sanctions as Unjust
17:48 JST, May 28, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released Saturday that Japan’s additional sanctions against Moscow are unjust.
The ministry warned that Russia will leave no measure untaken against the fresh sanctions adopted by the Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Friday over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The new sanctions include a ban on the provision of construction and engineering services to Russia.
Also in the statement, the ministry dismissed as speculation Russia’s nuclear threats that Group of Seven major democracies denounced at their summit meeting in the western Japan city of Hiroshima earlier this month, urging Japan to similarly express concern over U.S. nuclear weapons deployed in Europe.
