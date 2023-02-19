G-7 Foreign Chiefs Agree to Ramp Up Sanctions on Russia

Pool photo

Group of Seven foreign ministers pose for a photo after the end of their meeting in Munich on Saturday.

Munich (Jiji Press)—Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies agreed Saturday to strengthen sanctions on Russia over its continued military aggression against Ukraine and continue supporting the country under attack.

The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union reaffirmed their unity over the Russian war on Ukraine, at a meeting held in Munich, which was also joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

This was the first G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Japan holds this year’s G-7 presidency.

The meeting also took up North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile the same day, which fell into waters within Japan’s exclusive economic zone off an island in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido. A chairman’s statement adopted at the meeting said that the ministers “condemned” the missile firing “in the strongest terms” and that the launch is “in blatant violation” of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and “threatens regional and international peace and security.”

At the start of the meeting, Hayashi called for close cooperation among the G-7 over the North Korean launch. The G-7 ministers then discussed the situation in Ukraine and other issues.

In talks with reporters after the meeting, Hayashi referred to the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Russia around next Friday, which will mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian aggression. “With the first anniversary of the Russian invasion in mind, we will work with our G-7 partners and other countries concerned to take appropriate measures, including over Russia’s moves to escape sanctions,” Hayashi said.

Kuleba said on Twitter: “We focused on everything needed for Ukraine’s victory in 2023. There will be rapid deliveries of weapons (to Ukraine) and new sanctions (on Russia).”

The chairman’s statement warned that third parties would “face severe costs” unless they cease assistance to the Russian military and its affiliated forces, apparently bearing in mind Iran, which is supplying its drones to Moscow.

It condemned Russia’s continued attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, and said, “There must be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities,” clarifying the G-7’s stance of pursuing the responsibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other political leaders of the country under international law.

Nearly a year to the day after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the G-7 ministers “reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine for as long as it takes” while condemning Russia’s “unprovoked and brutal war of aggression” against Ukraine “in the strongest possible terms.”

The statement also said that the G-7 members are committed to alleviating the global suffering caused by Russia’s “weaponization of energy and food,” and denounced the country’s “continuous use of information manipulation and disinformation campaigns unfolded globally that seek to shift blame to others.” They also rejected Russia’s “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric.”

Elsewhere in the meeting, the G-7 ministers reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the free and open regional order in the Indo-Pacific, a key theme for Japan, the only G-7 member from Asia.

In addition, the foreign chiefs reconfirmed their stance of strongly opposing unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, keeping in mind China, which is ramping up military coercion and maritime expansion.

As this year’s G-7 chair, Japan plans to work on supporting Ukraine on a priority basis. But it remains to be seen how much the country can lead discussions as there are restrictions in Japan’s supply of weapons to other countries, analysts said.

For Japan, the foreign ministers’ meeting was aimed at laying the groundwork for this year’s G-7 summit, to be held in the city of Hiroshima, western Japan, in May.