Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin to leave office in November
14:06 JST, October 29, 2022
Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin will leave his post in November, Russia’s RIA news agency reported Friday.
Galuzin is an expert on Japan and even served in the country during the Soviet period. He was appointed ambassador in 2018.
Using his smooth Japanese, Galuzin has often appeared on Japanese TV programs and other media to voice the views of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration.
