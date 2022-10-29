Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin to leave office in November

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin will leave his post in November, Russia’s RIA news agency reported Friday.

Galuzin is an expert on Japan and even served in the country during the Soviet period. He was appointed ambassador in 2018.

Using his smooth Japanese, Galuzin has often appeared on Japanese TV programs and other media to voice the views of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration.