Ukraine Envoy Korsunsky Expresses Hope for Japan’s Contribution to Reconstruction; Believes Others May Follow Suit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky speaks during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun on Jan. 30 in Tokyo.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky expressed his expectations for an upcoming Japan-hosted conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction, saying that if Japan shows the importance of supporting his country, other countries may follow suit, in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction is slated for Monday in Tokyo.

Korsunsky, 61, stressed in the interview held in Tokyo at the end of January that although the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine remains very severe, they continue to fight and work for reconstruction simultaneously. He said that it is too late to begin reconstruction plans after full peace is achieved.

“I would love to see Japanese involvement in major infrastructure projects in Ukraine … I think that Japan has unique experience in dealing with the consequences of earthquakes. Japan was the major successor in the reconstruction of the country after the World War II,” Korsunsky said.

He added that he hopes the Japanese government will support the private sector’s efforts.

The ambassador expressed great interest in Japan’s creation of the Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework, under which Japan provides defense equipment and other supplies free of charge to the armed forces of countries with shared values.

With Japan’s restrictions on defense equipment exports in mind, the ambassador said he wants Japan to apply the framework to Ukraine since anti-missile equipment, for instance, are not weapons designed to kill people.