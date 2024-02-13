- Europe
Ukraine Envoy Korsunsky Expresses Hope for Japan’s Contribution to Reconstruction; Believes Others May Follow Suit
Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky expressed his expectations for an upcoming Japan-hosted conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction, saying that if Japan shows the importance of supporting his country, other countries may follow suit, in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.
The Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction is slated for Monday in Tokyo.
Korsunsky, 61, stressed in the interview held in Tokyo at the end of January that although the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine remains very severe, they continue to fight and work for reconstruction simultaneously. He said that it is too late to begin reconstruction plans after full peace is achieved.
“I would love to see Japanese involvement in major infrastructure projects in Ukraine … I think that Japan has unique experience in dealing with the consequences of earthquakes. Japan was the major successor in the reconstruction of the country after the World War II,” Korsunsky said.
He added that he hopes the Japanese government will support the private sector’s efforts.
The ambassador expressed great interest in Japan’s creation of the Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework, under which Japan provides defense equipment and other supplies free of charge to the armed forces of countries with shared values.
With Japan’s restrictions on defense equipment exports in mind, the ambassador said he wants Japan to apply the framework to Ukraine since anti-missile equipment, for instance, are not weapons designed to kill people.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China’s Drastic Reduction in Graphite Exports to Japan; Urgent Need for Diversification in Japanese Imports
-
Palestinian Prime Minister Stresses 2-State Solution; Calls Gaza ‘Integral,’ Condemns ‘Genocide’
-
Sweden’s Submarine Fleet Ready to Set Off in Baltic Sea to Deter Russia
-
Israeli Heavy-Handedness Said to Risk Backlash in West Bank; Military Violence, Economic Pressure Fuel Residents’ Ire
-
Afghans Sent ‘Home’ by Pakistan Struggle to Make It in Unknown Country
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
- BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)