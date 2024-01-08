Ukraine Shows Solidarity with Japan over Jan. 1 Quake

Ayaka Kudo/ The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba shake hands before their talks in Kyiv on Sunday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday expressed solidarity with Japan over the deadly earthquake that struck the Asian country’s Noto Peninsula on Jan. 1, according to Ukrainian media reports.

He also showed his condolences on the loss of many lives and wish for early recovery of injured people, when he spoke at a joint press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday.

Russia, which continues its military aggression against Ukraine, has termed Japan an unfriendly country over its support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of sympathy to Chinese President Xi Jinping just after a big quake struck inland China in mid-December last year. But he has remained silent on the Noto Peninsula temblor.