Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa Visits Kyiv, Bucha; Japan to Provide Ukraine with Drone Detection System

Reuters

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his counterpart Yoko Kamikawa walk before attending a press conference in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Sunday.

KYIV (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Sunday that the country will provide a drone detection system as part of its assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Japan will provide $37 million to a NATO trust fund to supply the equipment to Ukraine, Kamikawa said in a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after their meeting in Kyiv.

During the meeting, Kamikawa and Kuleba exchanged views about Japanese plans to host a conference in Tokyo next month to discuss Ukraine’s economic reconstruction from the war.

The Japanese minister also said Tokyo will assist Ukraine’s efforts to ensure that women and children receive education, health care and shelter.

The two ministers also discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula.

As part of her trip to Ukraine, Kamikawa visited Bucha, where many civilians were killed during Russia’s invasion. She bowed deeply at the memorial monument and then visited a church, where pictures showing the tragedy are exhibited.

Kamikawa’s trip to Kyiv was designed to highlight Japan’s commitment to assisting Ukraine’s reconstruction following the war. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida traveled to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy in March last year. Kamikawa’s predecessor, Yoshimasa Hayashi, visited Ukraine in September.