Zelenskyy Enthusiastic About Signing Japan-Ukraine Security Agreement; Kishida Pledges Continued Support

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a press conference in Hiroshima in May.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his enthusiasm to enter into a Japan-Ukraine security agreement, in a recent phone conversation with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Ukraine’s Presidential Office announced Tuesday.

In the announcement, Zelenskyy praised the Group of Seven Joint Declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, which was adopted in July.

“It is time to conclude relevant bilateral agreements in the framework of this declaration. We are ready to start this negotiation process with Japan as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying.

He also said Ukraine was creating alternative routes to extend the “grain corridor” after Russia halted an agreement that had allowed Ukraine to export its grain to global markets through Black Sea ports.

“Ukraine is ready to remain a guarantor of global food security,” he said.

Kishida said Tuesday that he told Zelenskyy during the 20-minute phone conversation that Japan would continue economic and other assistance, and agreed that Japan would keep working closely with Ukraine.