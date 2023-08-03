- EUROPE
Prince Harry to Visit Tokyo Next Week
14:13 JST, August 3, 2023
LONDON — Britain’s Prince Harry will visit Tokyo to take part in an event on Aug. 9 hosted by a Japan-based organization for sports promotion, according to a charity he cofounded.
The trip is believed to be the Duke of Sussex’s first to Japan since he quit his royal duties in March 2020.
