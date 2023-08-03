Home>WORLD>EUROPE
Prince Harry to Visit Tokyo Next Week

Reuters file photo
Britain’s Prince Harry departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London on June 7.

By Kazuhiko Makita / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

14:13 JST, August 3, 2023

LONDON — Britain’s Prince Harry will visit Tokyo to take part in an event on Aug. 9 hosted by a Japan-based organization for sports promotion, according to a charity he cofounded.

The trip is believed to be the Duke of Sussex’s first to Japan since he quit his royal duties in March 2020.

