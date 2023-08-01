Switzerland to Lift Restrictions on Japan Food Imports

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori speaks during an interview in March.

Switzerland will lift all restrictions on imports of Japanese food products from Aug. 15, Swiss Ambassador to Japan Andreas Baum has said.

Baum clarified his country’s policy at a meeting with Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori at the Swiss Embassy on Monday.

Uchibori has been meeting with ambassadors of European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member countries to seek early removal of import restrictions on Japanese food products, including marine products from Fukushima Prefecture. The restrictions were imposed following the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant,

Uchibori also plans to visit the embassies of Iceland and Norway.

The EU has announced that it will completely abolish import restrictions from Aug. 3. After Switzerland lifts its restrictions, there will be 10 countries and regions that still have them in place, including South Korea and China.