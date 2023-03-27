Zelenskyy Thanks Kishida for Kyiv Visit in Video Message

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, greet each other after the signing of joint documents in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 21, 2023.

TOKYO, March 26 (Jiji Press) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video message released Saturday, thanked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for his recent visit to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, for a bilateral summit.

Ukraine received a security package from and reached a strong agreement with Japan, Zelenskyy said, adding that he is thankful to Kishida for the productive visit, which was made on Tuesday last week.

At the Kyiv meeting with Zelenskyy, Kishida said that Japan will provide Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, with $470 million in additional aid in fields including energy and $30 million in new aid for nonlethal defense equipment.

In the past week, Ukraine became stronger while Russia became even more isolated and hopeless, Zelenskyy said in the video message.

Also expressing his gratitude for aid from other countries, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is doing everything possible step by step so that Russia will lose the war.