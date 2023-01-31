Japan, Greece to Enter “Strategic Partnership”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shake hands in Tokyo on Monday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed to upgrade the Japan-Greece relationship to a “strategic partnership” when the two leaders met in Tokyo on Monday.

Greece has strong ties with China. A Chinese state-owned company operates Greece’s largest port in Piraeus near Athens.

Japan aims to keep China in check by strengthening its relationship with Greece.