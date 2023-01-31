- EUROPE
Japan, Greece to Enter “Strategic Partnership”
12:38 JST, January 31, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed to upgrade the Japan-Greece relationship to a “strategic partnership” when the two leaders met in Tokyo on Monday.
Greece has strong ties with China. A Chinese state-owned company operates Greece’s largest port in Piraeus near Athens.
Japan aims to keep China in check by strengthening its relationship with Greece.
