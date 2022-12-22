  • EUROPE

Reporting on Ukraine with digital media

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:58 JST, December 22, 2022

It has been almost 10 months since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February. As the Russian offensive continues, with no end to the fighting in sight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington on Wednesday to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Residents in Kyiv’s suburbs, which had been occupied by Russian forces, spoke to The Yomiuri Shimbun of their anxiety about their lives and their efforts to repair damaged buildings and rebuild the area. This special Yomiuri Shimbun report uses digital media to tell their stories.

Click here for the digital media

