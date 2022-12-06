Japan House in London to promote Osaka Expo

Jiji Press

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura and Japan House Director General Sam Thorne shake hands in London on Sunday.

LONDON (Jiji Press) — The Osaka prefectural government will strengthen efforts to disseminate information about the 2025 World Exposition by using the Japan House in London, visiting Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said Sunday.

Yoshimura expressed his wish to attract visitors to the Osaka Expo from Europe at the cultural center in London, set up by the Japanese government for a better understanding of the Asian country in June 2018.

“We want to convey the significance of the Osaka Expo in London, where many people gather,” Yoshimura stressed, noting that the world’s first international exposition was held in the British capital.

He added, “We want people to see the cutting-edge technologies for the realization of carbon neutrality at the Expo, an experimental site for a future society.”

“I think the Osaka Expo is not known well yet. We need hubs to disseminate information as its opening approaches,” he also said, expressing hope that the Japan House will play a key role.