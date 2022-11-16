  • EUROPE

Polish foreign ministry says Russian-produced rocket fell on village

Reuters

8:50 JST, November 16, 2022

WARSAW (Reuters) – A Russian-produced rocket fell on the Polish village of Przewodow, near the Ukrainian border, at 3:40 p.m. local time, the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.The ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador over the incident.

