- EUROPE
Polish foreign ministry says Russian-produced rocket fell on village
8:50 JST, November 16, 2022
WARSAW (Reuters) – A Russian-produced rocket fell on the Polish village of Przewodow, near the Ukrainian border, at 3:40 p.m. local time, the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.The ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador over the incident.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
-
Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
-
Xi’s firm grip on power foments discontent within Chinese Communist Party
-
Former Chinese President Hu’s sudden exit from party congress continues to raise speculation
-
Under pressure, Russia resorts to brinkmanship, hints at dam bombing
JN ACCESS RANKING