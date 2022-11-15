Rugby match in honor of late Japanese diplomat held in U.K.

Courtesy of the organizer of the Oku Memorial Trophy Rugby Tournament

People participating in the Oku Memorial Trophy Rugby Tournament held in a suburb of London on Saturday

LONDON — An amateur rugby tournament to honor Katsuhiko Oku, a diplomat who was shot dead at the age of 45 in Iraq in 2003, was held in a suburb of London on Saturday.

On the same day as the Oku Memorial Trophy Rugby Tournament, a rugby match between the Japanese national team and England was held at nearby Twickenham Stadium, making for a day of bonding between the Japanese and British people.

The memorial tournament between Japanese living in the U.K. and local teams was organized by friends of Oku from his days at the University of Oxford, as he was a great rugby enthusiast, and has been held annually since 2005.

The Oxford Kobe Scholarships program has decided this year to award the scholarship to the top student among its recipients in memory of Oku, according to the memorial tournament organizer.