Swiss railway operates world’s longest passenger train

Courtesy of Rhaetian Railway

A 1.9-kilometer-long passenger train runs in eastern Switzerland on Saturday.

BERGUN, Switzerland — The Rhaetian Railway, which travels through mountainous areas of eastern Switzerland, operated a train with 100 cars on Saturday to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the start of railroad operations in the country.

The about 1.9-kilometer-long train was certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest passenger train.