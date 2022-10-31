Swiss railway operates world’s longest passenger train

Courtesy of Rhaetian Railway
A 1.9-kilometer-long passenger train runs in eastern Switzerland on Saturday.

By Yuichi Morii / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

12:58 JST, October 31, 2022

BERGUN, Switzerland — The Rhaetian Railway, which travels through mountainous areas of eastern Switzerland, operated a train with 100 cars on Saturday to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the start of railroad operations in the country.

The about 1.9-kilometer-long train was certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest passenger train.

Courtesy of Rhaetian Railway

