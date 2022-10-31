Swiss railway operates world’s longest passenger train
12:58 JST, October 31, 2022
BERGUN, Switzerland — The Rhaetian Railway, which travels through mountainous areas of eastern Switzerland, operated a train with 100 cars on Saturday to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the start of railroad operations in the country.
The about 1.9-kilometer-long train was certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest passenger train.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Guinea worm disease could be eradicated
-
In Myanmar’s rebel strongholds, internet can mean life or death
-
Japan to organize Sri Lanka creditors’ meeting over debt crisis
-
Xi’s firm grip on power foments discontent within Chinese Communist Party
-
United States, allies work to counter China’s growing fleet of nuclear submarines
JN ACCESS RANKING