Corgis watch Queen’s coffin arrive at Windsor Castle
12:13 JST, September 20, 2022
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession arrived at Windsor Castle outside London late Monday afternoon, as her two beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, “waited” outside the building, attended by Royal Household staff.
Prince Andrew, the queen’s second son, and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will adopt the dogs.
In London, people who were unable to join the crowds along the procession route watched proceedings on a giant display set up in Hyde Park, with some shedding tears of emotion.
"WORLD" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Situation in Sahel region a wake-up call regarding population explosion
-
Putin to Xi: Russia values China’s ‘balanced position’ on Ukraine
-
With humble diplomacy, Putin struggles to maintain influence over ex-Soviet states
-
COVID-19 policy puts brakes on China’s economy
-
New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy
JN ACCESS RANKING