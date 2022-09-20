Corgis watch Queen’s coffin arrive at Windsor Castle

Pool photo via AP

Members of the Royal Household stand with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, as they await the arrival of the funeral cortege ahead of the queen’s Committal Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, on Monday.

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession arrived at Windsor Castle outside London late Monday afternoon, as her two beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, “waited” outside the building, attended by Royal Household staff.

Prince Andrew, the queen’s second son, and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will adopt the dogs.

In London, people who were unable to join the crowds along the procession route watched proceedings on a giant display set up in Hyde Park, with some shedding tears of emotion.