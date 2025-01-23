Chinese Paper: Treated Water from Fukushima N-plant Has No Abnormalities; CCP-Affiliated Newspaper Reports ‘No Indication’ Water Has Affected Marine Life

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture in September, 2024.

BEIJING — Regarding the issue of the discharge of treated water into the ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the online edition of the Global Times, affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper, reported on Wednesday that an analysis of seawater samples collected last October by Chinese experts found no abnormalities in the concentration of radioactive material.

The article reported experts’ view that there was no indication that the discharge had affected marine life in surrounding waters.

The article also said that a single test had its limitations and that continued international and long-term observation was necessary.

The Chinese government imposed a total ban on imports of fisheries products from Japan following the release of treated water from the nuclear power plant in August 2023. However, Japan and China later reached an agreement that China would gradually resume importing Japanese marine products provided that monitoring activities were expanded.