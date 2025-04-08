No Abnormalities Found in China’s Inspection of Radiation in Fukushima Water, Marine Products

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tanks of treated water are seen at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture.

The China Atomic Energy Authority announced Monday that Chinese experts found no abnormalities in the density of radioactive materials during an inspection in February of seawater and marine products near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

This was the second inspection by China after one in October last year, which also found no abnormalities.