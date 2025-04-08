Home>World>Asia-Pacific

No Abnormalities Found in China’s Inspection of Radiation in Fukushima Water, Marine Products

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tanks of treated water are seen at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture.

By Akiko Yoshinaga / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

15:14 JST, April 8, 2025

The China Atomic Energy Authority announced Monday that Chinese experts found no abnormalities in the density of radioactive materials during an inspection in February of seawater and marine products near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

This was the second inspection by China after one in October last year, which also found no abnormalities.

