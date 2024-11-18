Home>World>Asia-Pacific

PM Ishiba Visits Fujimori’s Grave in Lima, Getting His Wish

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba offers flowers at the grave of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori in the suburbs of Lima on Saturday.

By Akihisa Ota / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

17:15 JST, November 18, 2024

LIMA — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited the grave of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori in the suburbs of Lima on Saturday and offered flowers.

Fujimori, whose parents were from Kumamoto Prefecture, was a second-generation Japanese Peruvian who became president of the country in 1990, the first person with Japanese roots to do so. During his tenure, he was in charge of the hostage crisis at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in 1996, and led a special forces raid to rescue most of the hostages.

The visit to Fujimori’s grave was made to satisfy Ishiba’s strongly held wish.

