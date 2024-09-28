China Indicates Opposition Toward Ishiba’s Recent Visit to Taiwan, Expresses Relief at Takaichi’s Loss

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shigeru Ishiba

BEIJING / TAIPEI ― China expressed its strong opposition toward Japanese politicians visiting Taiwan after Shigeru Ishiba was elected president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday.

“China is always firmly opposed to Japanese political figures visiting” Taiwan, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian after being asked about Ishiba’s visit to Taiwan in August at a regular press conference. Lin’s statement likely reflects China’s vigilance against increased cooperation between Japan and Taiwan, as well as Ishiba’s national security policy.

Ishiba, former LDP secretary general, met with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te ― regarded by China as an “independence worker” ― during his visit to the island in August. Ishiba, who has proposed the establishment of the Asian version of NATO, places emphasis on reinforcing deterrence against China in his national security policy.

Lin declined to critique Ishiba, saying the LDP election was “Japan’s internal affairs.” However, there is no doubt that China will closely monitor Ishiba’s policy toward China, as he will succeed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has recently dispatched a Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer to the Taiwan Strait.

At the same time, there are those within China voicing relief that Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi was defeated in the LDP election, as she is known for having a hard-line stance against China. Takaichi has also stated she would visit Yasukuni Shrine if she became prime minister.

An online article by the The Global Times, an affiliate of the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper, had an expert’s opinion stating: “Although Ishiba is considered conservativein LDP, his policies are more balanced andmoderate.”

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry celebrated Ishiba’s win on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in Japanese, noting that Ishiba stated his willingness to take part in the LDP election during his visit to Taiwan in August. The ministry also expressed expectations for the increased cooperation between Japan and Taiwan, saying, “We look forward to building a closer relationship between the democratic nations with Mr. Ishiba and protecting the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.”