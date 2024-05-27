Kei Nishikori Gets through Tough Opener at French Open with 5-set Victory over Canadian Qualifier; Marks 1st Appearance at Roland Garros in 3 Years
14:21 JST, May 27, 2024
PARIS — Kei Nishikori marked his return to Roland Garros by winning an epic first-round duel at the French Open, defeating qualifier Gabriel Diallo of Canada 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 1-6, 7-5 in Paris on Sunday.
Nishikori showed his tenacious style has not changed even though he is now 34 and returning to the Grand Slam f tournament for the first time in three years from an injury layoff.
“In the end, I fought through with my mind really,” Nishikori said after 4-hour 22-minute battle against his 22-year-old opponent.
After taking the first two sets, Nishikori dropped the following two as he was unable to cope with Diallo’s powerful shots. “To be honest, I rather wanted to avoid going to [a fifth set],” Nishikori said.
Before the fifth set, Nishikori received massage on his lower back. But he returned to the court and showed how he never gives up even when he looks physically battered.
Instead of staying back, Nishikori bravely charged inside the baseline and moved his opponent to both sides to force errors. When he secured the victory, a relieved look came to his face.
In recent years, Nishikori has been dealing with a left knee injury and other ailments. Sunday’s match was his first since a loss in March, and his first on clay this season.
“I’m glad because my tennis is somehow coming back,” he said during a press conference in the early hours on Monday.
Meanwhile, Shintaro Mochizuki, who made the main draw through qualifying, lost a tough five-setter to the eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Makes Rare Public Appearance with Wife at Dodgers’ Charity Event
-
Paris Olympic Flame Arrives in France by Ship from Greece
-
Pederson Hits 3-run Blast against His Old Team as the Diamondbacks Beat the Dodgers 7-3
-
Spring Grand Sumo Champion Takerufuji Attends Hometown Victory Parade; Wrestler Won in Makuuchi Division Debut Despite Ankle Injury
-
Sumo Ring Name Kotozakura Returns after 50 Years; Ozeki Kotonowaka Makes Change After Fulfilling Promise to Famous Grandfather
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Half of New NISA Investments Went to Japanese Stocks
- IMF Projects Japan’s GDP to Fall to World’s 5th After India in 2025; Japan’s Economy Continues Decline
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Real Wages Drop in March for Record 24th Straight Month; 2.5％ Decline Attributed to Higher Consumer Price Index