Japan’s 17-Year-Old Tokito Oda Wins Wimbledon Wheelchair Finals

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokito Oda smiles after winning the men’s singles championship in the wheelchair division (16th).

Wimbledon, England -Tokito Oda, 17, who became the youngest player in history to win a four-meet tournament at this year’s French Open, won his first title of Wimbledon men’s wheelchair singles, one of the four major tennis tournaments in the world on July 16. Oda beat Alfie Hewett of Great Britain 6-4, 6-2 to win his second straight title at a tennis major.