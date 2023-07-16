- TENNIS
Japan’s 17-Year-Old Tokito Oda Wins Wimbledon Wheelchair Finals
21:45 JST, July 16, 2023
Wimbledon, England -Tokito Oda, 17, who became the youngest player in history to win a four-meet tournament at this year’s French Open, won his first title of Wimbledon men’s wheelchair singles, one of the four major tennis tournaments in the world on July 16. Oda beat Alfie Hewett of Great Britain 6-4, 6-2 to win his second straight title at a tennis major.
