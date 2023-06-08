- TENNIS
Kato Strikes Back with Mixed Doubles Title at French Open
21:16 JST, June 8, 2023
PARIS (AP) — Miyu Kato left behind the disappointment of her controversial disqualification in doubles by claiming the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.
Kato, a 28-year-old player from Japan, and her women’s doubles partner were defaulted during their third-round match last week after Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck after a point.
Kato also forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women’s doubles but was allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.
Playing with Tim Puetz of Germany, they won the tournament by defeating 2019 U.S. Open singles champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Michael Venus of New Zealand 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 after a super tiebreak decided the outcome of the match.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Honda to Showcase Decarbonization Technology in F1 Return
-
Ohtani, Trout Homer to Help Angels to 6-5 Victory over Orioles
-
‘Fantasy on Ice’ Opens for 2023 with Yuzuru Hanyu
-
Shohei Ohtani Strikes Out 9 as Angels Defeat Twins 4-2
-
Japanese Knuckleball Pitcher Eri Yoshida Plays on Her Own ‘Field of Dreams’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Tells Police He Tried to Commit Suicide with His Parents