- TENNIS
Osaka, Rapper Cordae Expecting Baby Girl
11:16 JST, June 4, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AFP-Jiji) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said she and rapper Cordae are expecting a baby girl, making the gender reveal in an Instagram post that “A little princess is on the way.”
The 25-year-old Japanese tennis star, who announced her pregnancy in January, illustrated the post with a photo of herself — baby bump front and center — surrounded by pink and lavender balloons and flowers.
In another photo Cordae leans down to kiss the burgeoning bump.
Osaka had let fans in on her pregnancy by sharing a photo of her sonogram on Instagram just days after she pulled out of the Australian Open.
“2023 will be a year full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys at the start of the next one cause I will be back at the Australian Open 2024. Love you all infinitely,” she said then.
Osaka hasn’t played a tennis match since last September, her social media posts late last year showing her traveling in Europe with Cordae.
The couple have been together since 2019.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff