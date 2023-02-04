Kunieda to be 1st Para-Athlete to Receive People’s Honor Award

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shingo Kunieda plays in the final of the men’s wheelchair tennis singles at the Wimbledon Championship in London in July 2022.

The government plans to bestow the People’s Honor Award on Shingo Kunieda, 38, who won four gold Paralympic medals in men’s wheelchair tennis. He would be the first para-athlete to receive the award since its establishment in 1977.

The award would be in recognition of Kunieda achieving the Lifetime Golden Slam by winning all four major championships and Paralympic gold medals, as well as his long career as Japan’s leading figure in para-sports.

On Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to consider giving Kunieda the award. The government will formally decide the matter after hearing the opinions of experts.

“Kunieda has achieved unprecedented success and left great accomplishments in the sports world. I hope his achievements will be honored through the People’s Honor Award,” Kishida told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office after being briefed about the wheelchair tennis player by Sports Agency Commissioner Koji Murofushi.

A native of Chiba Prefecture, Kunieda began playing tennis at age 11 after a spinal tumor put him in a wheelchair when he was 9. He participated in five consecutive Paralympic Games from Athens in 2004 to Tokyo in 2021. He won consecutive gold medals in men’s singles at the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 London Games.

Kunieda also won a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics, where he served as the captain of the Japanese delegation. Including the men’s doubles at the Athens Games, he has won four Paralympic gold medals in total. Last year, Kunieda also captured the Wimbledon singles title in Britain.

On Jan. 22, the world’s top-ranked player announced on social media his retirement from competition.

So far, 26 individuals and one team have received the People’s Honor Award, which recognizes those who “are beloved by the people and have made spectacular achievements is bringing bright hopes to society.”

The award was last given in 2018 to figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, who won two consecutive Winter Olympic gold medals. Other past recipients include singer Hibari Misora and “Sazae-san” mangaka Machiko Hasegawa.