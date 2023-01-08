Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tennis – U.S. Open – Flushing Meadows, New York, United States – August 30, 2022 Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S.

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open, tournament organizers announced early Sunday morning.

Osaka, 25, was replaced by Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

Osaka, down to No. 47 in the world, hasn’t played since September when she also withdrew during the second round in Tokyo. Osaka won her first match in that event when Daria Saville was forced to WD with a knee injury after one game.

Osaka won the Aussie Open in 2019 and 2021.

Venus Williams also withdrew from the event after sustaining an injury this week at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 16 in Melbourne.