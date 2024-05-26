Onosato Becomes Fastest to 1st Title With Win

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komusubi Onosato pushes out sekiwake Abi to win the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday.

Komusubi Onosato is on the fast track to success.

The Ishikawa Prefecture native earned his first career Emperor’s Cup, defeating sekiwake Abi to win the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. It was just his seventh basho, making him the fastest wrestler to capture a tournament title from his debut.

“I’m so happy because I couldn’t imagine winning a tournament when I made my debut in May last year,” Onosato said during the televised post-tournament interview near the raised ring.

“Because I performed well [at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament] in January and [at the Spring basho] in March, the dream of winning a tournament became a goal,” Onosato said. “I’m glad to achieve the goal.

“I’m also happy to put on a winning performance for the people of Ishikawa Prefecture,” which was devastated in the Noto Peninsula Earthquake on New Year’s Day.

On the final day of the 15-day summer tournament, the newly promoted komusubi bulldozed Abi out of the ring soon after the jump-off to push his win total to 12 with three loses.

Onosato made his debut in the makushita division last year, the third rank below the top makuuchi division and second-tier juryo division.

Onosato also took home the Technique Prize and the Outstanding Performance Award, while the Fighting Spirit Prize went to No. 14 maegashira Oshoma.