New Komusubi Onosato Wins Championship in Summer Grand Sumo Tournament; Fastest in Recorded Grand Sumo History

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:52 JST, May 26, 2024

Onosato, left, a 23-year-old new komusubi, looks up after winning the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo arena in Tokyo on Sunday. Onosato defeated sekiwake Abi, right, by pushing him out of the dohyo ring on the final day of the tournament. He recorded 12 wins and three losses. This win in his seventh tourney since debuting in the makushita division marks the fastest championship in the history of the grand sumo. It was also the first time in 67 years that a championship has been won by a new komusubi wrestler.

