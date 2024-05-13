2 Top Wrestlers Pull Out of Summer Sumo Tourney; Terunofuji, Takakeisho Withdraw after 1st-Day Losses

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Terunofuji (left) and Takakeisho (photo taken in May 2021).

The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament was dealt a double blow just two days after it started when both yokozuna Terunofuji and ozeki Takakeisho withdrew on Monday.

Terunofuji had pulled out of the previous tournament after seven days due to a back injury, and suffered a side injury ahead of the Summer tourney at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, setting back his recovery.

Far from full strength, he was dealt a first-day loss by komusubi Onosato on Sunday.

For Takakeisho, it marks the third straight tournament in which he will be sitting out all or part of the 15 days. Hindered by a neck injury suffered in training, he meekly was forced out by No. 2 maegashira Hiradoumi on Sunday.

Takakeisho’s stablemaster Tokiwayama said there is little chance the wrestler will return to the tournament, ensuring he will enter the next tournament under kadoban status, meaning he will need a majority of wins to retain his rank.