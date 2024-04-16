Yokozuna Terunofuji Performs Sumo Ring-Entering Ceremony with His First-born Son
12:31 JST, April 16, 2024
Terunofuji performed the yokozuna ring-entering ceremony while accompanied by his first-born son, Temujin, at the dedication sumo tournament held at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday.
Yokozuna appeared with his son clad in the traditional “kesho-mawashi” apron in his arms. Temujin, born in November 2022, already weighs 17 kilograms. Terunofuji said, “It was a good commemoration. If he wants to do it [sumo], he can.”
