Yokozuna Terunofuji Performs Sumo Ring-Entering Ceremony with His First-born Son

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yokozuna Terunofuji performs the ring-entering ceremony with his first-born son, Temujin.

Terunofuji performed the yokozuna ring-entering ceremony while accompanied by his first-born son, Temujin, at the dedication sumo tournament held at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday.

Yokozuna appeared with his son clad in the traditional “kesho-mawashi” apron in his arms. Temujin, born in November 2022, already weighs 17 kilograms. Terunofuji said, “It was a good commemoration. If he wants to do it [sumo], he can.”