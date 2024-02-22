- Sumo
Ex-yokozuna Hakuho to Face Demotion in JSA over Violence by Stable’s Wrestler
16:31 JST, February 22, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Japan Sumo Association’s compliance committee has proposed demoting stablemaster Miyagino, the former yokozuna Hakuho, over violence committed by a wrestler in his stable, Jiji Press learned Wednesday.
The committee drew up a plan to demote the Miyagino, 38, by two ranks and reduce his pay. The wrestler, Hokuseiho, 22, has been requested to retire.
Hokuseiho, whose real name is Ariunaa Davaaninj, was ranked as a No. 8 maegashira in the uppermost makuuchi division at the most recent tournament. He allegedly used violence repeatedly against junior wrestlers in the stable.
The compliance committee discussed the matter and potential disciplinary measures at a meeting at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena in Tokyo on Wednesday.
The proposed measures against Hakuho and Hokuseiho are expected to be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the JSA board on Friday.
When questioned by the committee, Hokuseiho said that he sincerely regrets his actions.
