Sumo: Former Ozeki Tochinoshin Retires with Ceremonial Snip of His Top-knot
20:13 JST, February 5, 2024
Former ozeki Tochinoshin, originally from Georgia, on Sunday had his retirement ceremony at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.
The event for Tochinoshin, 36, whose real name is Levan Gorgadze, had his hair cut by about 300 people including former komusubi Kokkai, also a Georgian. His stable master Kasugano was the last person to do the honor, chopping off the wrestler’s top-knot.
During the ceremony, Tochinoshin seemed unable to hold back his tears. “These are not tears of regret, but tears of happiness,” he said. “I’m filled with gratitude for the support I have received over the past 17 years.”
Last year, he set up a company that imports and sells Georgian wine, and he will continue to live and work in Japan.
