Gyoji Referee Falls during Ozeki Match of Sumo, Losing Eboshi Hat and Sandals

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A gyoji refree clad in a traditional attire falls during the bout between ozeki Kirishima and maegashira No. 3 Hokutofuji on Saturday.

In a rare occurrence, a gyoji referee fell during a bout between ozeki Kirishima and maegashira No. 3 Hokutofuji on Saturday, the seventh day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Kirishima retreated at the start of the bout and collided with the gyoji referee in the ring, causing the referee to fall and lose his eboshi hat and zori sandals.

Kirishima said, “Something’s fallen,” and Hokutofuji continued the bout with paying attentions to the rare occurrence. Kirishima finally won the bout.