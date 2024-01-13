- Sumo
Modified Toyota Century To Be Used For Victory Ride of Sumo Champion
20:15 JST, January 13, 2024
Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled a modified version of its top-of-the-line Century on Saturday at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan in which the winner of the upcoming New Year Grand Sumo Tournament will be taken for a victory ride.
The car, a Century sport utility vehicle that was first launched last year, features reinforced suspension springs to handle the added weight of the heavy sumo wrestlers. The company made the SUV into a convertible by removing the roof.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda started development of the “sumofied” vehicle about a year ago at the request of former yokozuna Hakuho, now stablemaster Miyagino, with whom he has a close relationship.
“I’m grateful that the Century was chosen as the car that only the champion can ride in,” Toyoda said.
Up to now, the Toyota Crown has been used for the victory parade.
The New Year tournament starts Sunday, with the champion to be crowned on Jan. 28 before being taken for a victory ride.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Aoyama Gakuin marches to 7th overall title / Speeds to record win in annual Hakone ekiden (Update 1)
-
Photoscape / Birth of a New Baseball Stadium in the Tokyo Hills
-
J.League to Start New Season in August from 2026
-
Dodgers’ Big-Money Acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Time to Stop Idolizing Others
-
Ozeki Kirishima Determined to Earn Promotion to Yokozuna on 1st Try
JN ACCESS RANKING
- U.S. TV Commercials to Promote Japan Scallops
- BOJ Governor Ueda Sees Need to Look at More Price Data
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities